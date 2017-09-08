Drink DuJour: 50 Central Park

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park just recently debuted a new signature aroma, 50 Central Park, and now there’s an enticing cocktail to match.

Crafted by luxury fragrance company Antica Farmacista and named after its coveted address on Central Park South, the scent evokes the park’s delicate beauty, with notes of elderflower, mountain mint, and ripe strawberries. Served at The Star Lounge, legendary barman Norman Bukofzer crafted the new signature cocktail made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Veev Acai Vodka, St. Germain, and Lime Juice.

Below, see how you can capture the essence of the iconic NYC hotel with your own concocted libation.

50 CENTRAL PARK COCKTAIL:

2 ½ oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

½ Veev Acai Vodka

½ St. Germaine

½ Lime Juice

Preparation: Pour Bombay Sapphire Gin, Veev Acai Vodka, St. Germain, and Lime Juice in cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Pour in martini glass and float a mint garnish.