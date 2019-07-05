Drink DuJour: Red Rum Punch

Mid-summer has arrived and while July 4th has technically passed, we are not over it. As you plan your annual Fourth of July extravaganza, cocktails should be first on your list. If you’re on the East Coast, July 4th will be a hot one. Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue complete with pool floats and grilled cuisine or perhaps a chic soiree in the beloved air conditioned indoors, we have the cocktail for you. Created by BACARDÍ Rum, this vibrant Red Rum Punch offers the perfect Instagram for your weekend celebration. Mixed with BACARDÍ Limon, Raspberry, and Superior, this recipe definitely packs a punch in all the best ways. Combined with Grenadine, Sweet & Sour mix, and Cranberry Juice, your Fourth of July party will be spirited and bright.

See below for the complete recipe.

RED RUM PUNCH:

¾ parts BACARDÍ Limon

¾ parts BACARDÍ Raspberry

¾ parts BACARDÍ Superior

½ parts Grenadine

2 parts Sweet & Sour

1 parts Cranberry Juice

Garnish with Lemon Wedge or Mint

Preparation: Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl that is filled with ice blocks. Stir. Garnish the bowl with lemon wheels and raspberries.