Drink DuJour: Red Dragon Rosé Sangria

A Chinese restaurant may not be the first place that comes to mind when you’re looking for sangria, but then again: Philippe by Philippe Chow is not your average Chinese restaurant. The Upper East Side hotspot serves up everything from Beijing-style favorites like Chicken Satay and Banana Leaf Steamed Snapper to creative desserts like the Cotton Candy Baked Alaska and Fortune Cookie Red Velvet Cake. The luxurious eatery has also catered to a slew of A-listers including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Matt Damon, Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour and more. The sleek space features shimmering gold-leaf ceilings, intricate latticework, and a hint of Chinoiserie. The restaurant even boasts two ultra-exclusive private dining rooms on the basement level, for their celebrity clientele.

Adjacent to the plush dining room sits the bar and lounge, where guests can sip on a selection of vintage champagnes as well as unique signature cocktails, like the Philipptini, Modern Mai Tai, Malibu Mao and more. Here, we got the recipe for one of the restaurant’s brand-new sips, the Red Dragon Rosé Sangria, made with rosé wine, ruby grapefruit, bourbon and raspberry.

RED DRAGON ROSÉ SANGRIA

1 Part bourbon

2 Parts HITO Rosé wine

1 Part fresh squeezed Ruby Red Grapefruit

1 Dash of Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup*

In a wine glass filled with ice, combine all ingredients then garnish with berries and Lychee nuts. Top off with Sprite.

*Ruby Red Grapefruit Syrup

1 cup fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

1 cup sugar

Bring to a boil over medium heat and simmer 3 mins. Cool and reserve. Will keep in fridge for one week.