Wine and bourbon is not a pairing that typically comes to mind when thinking of creating a cocktail; however, the two combine complicated elements of bitterness and sweetness to create a unique and satisfying drink. Wine giant Josh Cellars Wine is proving just this by joining forces with Redemption Bourbon to create an unexpected cocktail to close the summer with a bang. With just four ingredients, the Rebel Rosé Cocktail marries quality ingredients to create a simple yet inspiring and refreshing end of summer drink. The Josh Cellars Rosé, Licor 43 and grapefruit juice combined, provide notes of lightness and zest while the Redemption Bourbon adds an edgy, masculine punch.

REBEL ROSÉ COCKTAIL

4 oz. Josh Cellars Rosé

1.5 oz. Redemption Bourbon

1 oz. Licor 43

Grapefruit Juice

Preparation: Pour Josh Cellars Rosé, Redemption Bourbon and Licor 43 in a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour over ice and top with grapefruit juice. Garnish with a grapefruit peel and enjoy.