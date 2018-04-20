If you’re wondering how to observe Earth Day this weekend (April 22nd), we suggest having a drink. Pete Stanton, head bartender at Bar Fiori at The Langham, New York agrees. While some companies dim the lights and some ditch the blender, Bar Fiori is providing a concoction to consumers that helps support eco-friendly local businesses. The bar itself is luxuriously adorned with marble and leather, creating quite an opulent atmosphere, but the Primavera cocktail, crafted by Stanton, will bring you back to Earth and help you feel good about helping to diminish Earth’s carbon footprint.

This drink, fashioned with conscience-appealing community-sourced flavors, starts with two Brooklyn-bottled liquors: Greenhook Gin and Arcane Fernet. House-made chamomile liqueur, vermouth and orange bitters deliver the quintessential combination of sweet and bitter, exactly what gives this Drink DuJour its unique taste. The finishing touch is a Anise Hyssop flower that Stanton sourced from FarmOne, a local hydroponic farm in Tribeca. Most people don’t know that garnishes are almost entirely used for the added aroma, but this beautiful violet flower also provides a little bit of hope for spring as well.

Stanton’s take on the classic hanky-panky is exclusively available through the month of April, so get it now – and don’t forget to try Chef Michael White’s award winning White Label Burger while you’re there. Find out how the Primavera is made below.

PRIMAVERA:

1.5 oz Greenhook American Dry Gin

0.5 oz House made Chamomile Liqueur

0.5 oz Arcane Fernet

0.5 oz Dolin Rouge

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

Preparation: Combine ingredients and stir. Garnish with Anise Hyssop flower.