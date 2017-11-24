Drink DuJour: Pomegranate Mule Punch

Looking for a large batch, festive holiday drink to serve your family and friends at all of your holiday season soirées? Look no further than this Pomegranate Mule Punch, created by Natalie Migliarini of @BeautifulBooze. Migliarini lives the dream as a spirits blogger, traveling the world to discover the finest cocktails and creating her own concoctions along the way, all while detailing her adventures on her website: Beautiful Booze.

Said Migliarini of her Pomegranate Mule Punch on Instagram, “My #1 pro tip for entertaining this holiday season is PUNCH. My favorite kind of punch is one that is festive and holiday approved, like this Pomegranate Mule Punch. I have taken the classic mule cocktail and put a seasonal spin on it with NOLET’S Gin, pomegranate syrup, ginger beer and lime juice. The unique botanicals in NOLET’S Gin, like Turkish rose and raspberry, really enhance and complement the flavor of the punch.” Serve up the holiday spirit at your own merry affair with the recipe below.

POMEGRANATE MULE PUNCH:

1 bottle of NOLET’S Silver Gin

20 ounces of ginger beer

1 cup of lime juice

½ cup pomegranate syrup (or to taste)*

1 lime (sliced)

Rosemary sprigs

Pomegranate seeds

Preparation: Fill a punch bowl with ice. Combine all of the ingredients. Stir to mix everything together. Garnish with lime slices, rosemary sprigs and pomegranate seeds.

*Pomegranate Syrup:

1 cup sugar

1 cup pomegranate juice

Preparation: Combine sugar and pomegranate juice in a saucepan on high heat. Stir continuously until all the sugar granules have dissolved. Sit in the fridge or in a cool space to allow it to cool down.