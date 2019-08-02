Drink DuJour: Personalized Frosé Cocktail

A refreshing cocktail that keeps you cool is a must at any music festival. At Lollapalooza in particular, you need a chilled beverage to keep you fueled throughout the warm afternoons. This weekend, the festival returns to Chicago’s Grant Park and with it comes an impressive lineup of artists and an innovative list of food and drink options. Head to the Cupcake Vineyards’ Frozie Factory and snag a delicious frosé drink unlike any you’ve ever had. This year, festival attendees can choose from a Rosé flavor or Chi-Town Chiller Frozie and have a personalized selfie printed on whipped foam on top.

Talk about Instagram gold. Cupcake Vineyards‘ Frozie Factory will be located within the Wine Lounge, open to guests 21+ only, and you will be able to enjoy your face on a tasty drink, partake in lawn games, and relax in the shade, before heading back into the fest for your next show. See below for more information on the first-ever frozen selfie.

CUPCAKE VINEYARDS FESTIVAL FROSÉ FROZIE:

3 cups Cupcake Vineyards Rosè

3 cups frozen strawberries

1/4 cup simple syrup

3 tablespoons lemon juice

6 cups ice of ice, add more as needed

Preparation: Place all ingredients into a blender and blend on high until smooth. Pour into a cup and enjoy!