Drink DuJour: Patrón Mini Pineapple Piña Colada

Say farewell to summer with the ultimate beach cocktail: the Patrón Mini Pineapple Piña Colada.

The drink is currently available at The Fat Monk, an Upper West Side gastropub offering modern spins on classic American dishes like glass crackled pork knuckles, raw oysters with Pernod parsley crust, and the mouth-watering and massive Monk Burger. The eatery boasts a creative cocktail menu with Instagrammable drinks like the Basic Beach and Say A Dirty Word. The My Lisa Frank Notebook cocktail even comes with unicorn dust (!). Concocted by bartender Cody Goldstein, the Patrón Mini Pineapple Piña Colada is no exception. The extra-large drink comes in a hollowed-out pineapple, garnished with mini pineapples.

Try your hand at making the cute cocktail with the recipe below.

Patrón Mini Pineapple Piña Colada

2 oz. Patrón Reposado

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 oz. Passionfruit Juice

1 oz. Cinnamon Cream of Coconut

.5 oz. Lime Juice

2 dashes Pecan Bitters

Preparation: Add all ingredients into a shaker and fill halfway with ice. Shake for 5 seconds and double strain into a hollowed out pineapple with ice. Stack mini pineapples as garnish.