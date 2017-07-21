If you’re looking for a way to honor National Tequila Day (officially July 24th), or you’re simply craving a craft Tequila beverage, you’re going to want to visit the newly opened Estate Garden Grill. This elevated garden perched on top of the trendy Ravel Hotel in Long Island City offers guests swanky white couches, casual picnic tables and views of the Manhattan skyline which serve as the most picturesque backdrop.

But best of all: they serve a tequila Paloma cocktail (as well as other delicious options) on draft.

This means you can expect the greatest perks of a draft cocktail: no shaking, stirring or waiting involved. Estate Garden Grill‘s additional draft cocktails include a blue nectar silver tequila-based margarita (also perfect for National Tequila Day), flavored Frozé and a peach vodka drink.

For native Manhattanites, this is the perfect urban escape. You’ll have both a breezy backyard vibe with a taste of New York City as the kitchen is led by Seth Levine, the head chef at Hotel Chantelle on the Lower East Side. Highlights from this al fresco menu include ceviche, Baha Fish Tacos and Grilled Skewers.

See below for the Estate Garden Grill’s Paloma cocktail recipe for your own taste, at home.

PALOMA COCKTAIL

1.75 oz Silver Tequila

.5 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

.25 oz Agave

Preparation: Line the rim of a highball glass with a grapefruit wedge. Dip rim of glass in salt. Combine all ingredients and serve with ice.