Housed in Miami’s ivy-covered Hotel St. Michel, Zucca is an Italian ristorante and bar serving indulgent cuisine from across Italy’s varied regions. The restaurant boasts an award-winning mixology program and features unique sips such as the Fifty Sage of Grey and Gran Hotel de Milan.

This week’s Drink DuJour, Nonna’s Mule, is an Italian take on the Moscow Mule created by Zucca’s head bartender Giorgia Crea. The fresh cocktail combines lime juice, ginger syrup, watermelon juice, grapefruit soda and Grappa, and is served in a chilled copper mug. Pair the colorful drink with Fiori di Zucca, fried zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella, or a charcuterie board.

Here, see the recipe for this refreshing (and Insta-worthy) craft cocktail.

NONNA’S MULE

1 ½ oz. Grappa

¾ oz Lemongrass/Ginger Syrup

¾ oz. Lime Juice

¾ oz. Watermelon Juice

Top with Grapefruit Soda

Preparation: Add Grappa, watermelon, and lemongrass/ginger syrup to a shaker filled with ice and mix. Add grapefruit soda to the shaker and strain into a chilled copper mug. Add crushed ice and garnish with a slice of watermelon and a lime wheel.