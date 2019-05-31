Drink DuJour: Moët Riviera Spritz

With summer swiftly approaching, every cocktail connoisseur knows that outdoor sipping is a must. But, when sipping at an outdoor café or rooftop bar, you should seek out the most refreshing beverages that will be sure to keep you buzzed and bubbly. Someone who perfectly emulates those character traits is Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon. Rippon has teamed up with Moët Ice Imperial to craft an effervescent cocktail that for sure warrants a perfect 10. Inspired by the South of France, Rippon flawlessly matched St-Germain French elderflower liqueur with Moët Ice Impérial and a touch of vodka (because, why not?) to create the beverage of our summer dreams. Finishing it off with a hint of lavender, Rippon has reimagined the essence of the South of France in a glass.

See below for the complete recipe for the Moët Riviera Spritz.

MOET RIVIERA SPRITZ:

3 oz Moët Ice Impérial

1 oz Vodka

.5 oz St-Germain French elderflower liqueur

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

6 Blueberries (for muddling)

Preparation: Muddle blueberries, add mixture (lemon juice, simple syrup, vodka, elderflower liqueur) to shaker tin. Shake vigorously, then strain into Wine glass with fresh ice cubes. Top with 3 oz of Moët Ice Impérial. Garnish with berries and lavender sprig.