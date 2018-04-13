With warm weather on its way, get ready for your Instagram feed to be full of rooftop hangs and colorful cocktails. But what the Instagram pics won’t capture are the calories and hangovers that follow these spirited celebrations. To get the content without the consequences, why not try out “mocktails” or nonalcoholic cocktails this season? Whether you’re dodging alcohol-induced headaches or getting beach body-ready, mocktails are equally photogenic alternative to festive, pre-summer cocktails.

At New York City’s rooftop lounge, The Skylark, master mixologist Johnny Swet has implemented elevated mocktail recipes into this luxury spot’s menu. “It’s increasing important for venues to provide a ‘spirit-free’ option for guests. If one chooses not to drink they still want to feel included and be a part of the festivities and just having a club soda with a lime doesn’t cut it anymore,” he explains. Our favorite nonalcoholic option is the Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade, a welcomed springtime drink that is full of flavor. See the recipe below, so that whether you’re at the Skylark or your next at-home, not-so-boozy brunch, you can savor this refreshing handcrafted drink and snap a photo of the fruit-filled glass with the hashtag #FinallySpring.

STRAWBERRY RHUBARB LEMONADE:

Tin Muddle 2 Strawberries

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1.5 oz. Rhubarb Syrup

Splash of Soda Water

Preparation: Shake with ice and strain into a tall glass. Top with a splash of soda water and garnish with sliced strawberries and lemon wheels.