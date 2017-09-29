Drink DuJour: The Mexico City

In the wake of Mexico’s 8.2 magnitude and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes—both of which have left Mexico City and many parts of the country in devastating conditions—New York City’s Sir Henri Penthouse atop Hotel Henri is helping to support to Save the Children Mexico.

Now through Sunday, October 1st, 100 percent of the proceeds from their signature Mexico City cocktail will go to the organization. Throughout October, 10 percent of every cocktail sold will also be donated. The drink, developed by mixologist Gil Bouhana, mixes Patrón reposado tequila, Pedro Ximénez sherry, chocolate bitters and a dash of saline.

In addition to visiting Sir Henri this weekend, you can continue to assist the victims of the earthquake with donations via the Mexican Red Cross.

MEXICO CITY

1 dash of saline

3 dashes chocolate bitters

.45 oz Pedro Ximénez sherry

2 oz Patron reposado tequila

Preparation: Stir and serve on the rocks in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon and grated nutmeg.