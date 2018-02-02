Drink DuJour: Love Elixir

Looking to coax love into your life this Valentine’s Day? Look no further than the Moët & Chandon Love Elixir. The pretty pink drink, made with vodka, pinot noir, lychee puree, and Moët Imperial rosé, is the perfect fruity and refreshing drink to enjoy with (or without!) a Valentine.

If you prefer rosé over a cocktail concoction, toast the special relationships in your life with Moët & Chandon’s special edition Love Unconventional rosé. The bottle designs were created to praise the many different types of love including that of a romantic relationship, a mother-daughter bond, the love you have for your pup, or your BFFship. The quirky pink bottles come in a gift box including a full-size Moët Imperial Rosé or come in Moët Minis to share with your galentines. The exclusive release will be available for a limited time.

Here, get the recipe for the Love Elixir, and see for yourself if the sparkling potion invites love into your life.

MOЁT’S LOVE ELIXIR

1 oz. Lychee puree (preferably Boiron)

1 oz. Vodka

½ oz. Pinot Noir

4 oz. Moët Imperial Rose

Preparation: Combine ingredients. Stir and garnish with 1 lychee suspended on top of the glass using a toothpick.