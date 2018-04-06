Adorned with authentic Salvador Dali artwork, vintage photos of President Kennedy, lava lamps and other nostalgic relics, The Woodstock is a ’60s-inspired sanctuary tucked away in the heart of New York City’s Meatpacking District. Dreamed up by James Morrissey, the man behind The VNYL and The Late Late, this artistic cocktail bar transports guests to a time when groovy vibes and colorful self-expression reigned supreme. The fun-loving cocktail program, crafted by Soho House alum D’Arel Miller, consists of high-quality concoctions paired with era-correct names such as Lucy in the Sky and Yellow Submarine.

Cocktail in-hand, guests can get comfortable at the hightop bar rail or one of the communal tables, all of which are made from old bowling alley lanes. In between games of pool played on the bright fuchsia custom-felted table, sample the pizza menu created by executive chef Nino Coniglio, owner of Williamsburg Pizza. The thin-crust pizzas were inspired by inspirational women from the time ’60s, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Twiggy.

One of our favorite drinks offered at this vibrant hideaway is the Instagram-gold Light My Fire cocktail, served in a lightbulb-shaped glass over crushed ice. Fun fact: on the bar’s opening night, Jesse Bongiovi of Hampton Water Rosé was spotted sipping on this picture-perfect cocktail. If the son of rock and roll royalty Jon Bon Jovi can indulge in this festive cocktail, so can we.

LIGHT MY FIRE:

1.5 oz. Sauza 901

.5 oz. Marie Brizzard Curacao

.75 oz. Blueberry Habanero

1 oz. lemon juice

Preparation: Add all ingredients to tin, shake, double strain into light bulb vessel.