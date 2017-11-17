Drink DuJour: Lavender Piscine

Nestled on Bowery in downtown Manhattan, Sel Rrose brings the charm and elegance of Paris to bustling New York City. Named for Rrose Sélavey, the female alter ego of Marcel Duchamp, the restaurant offers a full raw bar, daily fresh oysters and seasonal French plates in an atmosphere of moody romance inspired by early 20th century Paris—and they have a beautiful Instagram account to match. This week’s Drink DuJour is Sel Rrose’s Lavender Piscine, a refreshing, sparkling drink that is surprisingly simple to make. Get a taste of the City of Light with the recipe below or stop in to sip the cocktail, made with Sel Rrose’s own sparkling on tap, and snap a photo at the eatery’s gleaming white marble bar.

LAVENDER PISCINE

Sparkling

Lavender ice

¼ oz Herbs de Provence syrup

Grapefruit bitters

Preparation: Place a lavender ice cube in an oversized wine glass. Add ¼ oz Herbs de Provence syrup, then 4-5 dashes of grapefruit bitters. Swirl the ice cube gently to combine the syrup and bitters. Add 5-6 oz of sparkling and garnish with a sprig of dried lavender.