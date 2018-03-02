Drink DuJour: Lady Bird

Looking for the perfect cocktail to pair with your viewing of the 90th Annual Academy Awards this weekend? Look no further than this creation from The VYNL: the Lady Bird, named for the Greta Gerwig-directed film that is up for five awards at Sunday’s ceremony.

For those in Manhattan this weekend, The VYNL will be screening the awards on two 36-foot screens with surround sound, as well as providing a selection of complimentary flavored popcorn. Sip on the Lady Bird, a blend of bubbles and spice—just like the film’s protagonist—or one of the other craft cocktails inspired by nominees like Call Me By Your Name, Phantom Thread and Shape of Water.

If you’re hosing your own Oscars viewing party, serve the Lady Bird using the recipe below.