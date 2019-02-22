Drink DuJour: La Vie En Rose

If you’re a film lover, you will be tuned in to the 91st Academy Awards show this Sunday. From the fashions to the cinematic masterpieces, the annual show embraces creativity and originality. Though originality is key when it comes to performing and truly standing out, there is something to be said about being inspired by something (or someone) and carving out your own identity from that. In the 2018 version of A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga did exactly that. Inspired by past actors who have played the role she earned, including Barbara Streisand and Judy Garland, Gaga still managed to accentuate the character with her own style. Lady Gaga’s talent earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress this year.

In tune with the theme of originality, the mixologists at Loews Hollywood Hotel and Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel have created eight original cocktails inspired by this year’s nominees. Mixed with surprising ingredients such as edible hibiscus flowers or house-spun cotton candy, the eight drinks are definitely original and definitely award-worthy. Below, the recipe for one of our favorites: La Vie En Rose, inspired by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. Mix at home or, visit either Loews hotel for a chance to try any of the eight!

LA VIE EN ROSE:

2 oz. Bacardi Razz

5 mint leaves

¾ oz. lime

House spun cotton candy

Strawberry

Preparation: Combine all ingredients and strain over a glass with house spun cotton candy. Garnish with a strawberrry.