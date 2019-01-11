Drink DuJour: L.A.’s Most Expensive Gin Martini

Currently being served up at Paley Hollywood in the heart of Los Angeles: a gin martini, stirred not shaken, for a humble $162. You’ll find that the fare is well worth it after stepping inside what feels like a time machine bringing you back to Old Hollywood; glitz and glam included. At $700 per bottle, NOLET’s Reserve Gin is the gin of choice for such a concoction. The Gold Leaf peppered on top is made with the rare botanicals Verbena and Saffron.

Chris Roache, Managing Director of Paley Hollywood, created this martini with the goal of drawing out the individual flavor profiles of each ingredient. “We wanted to capture the true essence of NOLET’S Reserve Gin, which is made with the ultra-rare Saffron botanical, and we felt a Vesper not only showcases the gin and allows the botanicals to speak, but also exemplifies the versatility of this gin. The 24k gold is a symbolic nod to the golden era of Hollywood, of which we are located in the center of where it all started,” he says.

Should you find yourself in the hustle and bustle of Hollywood with a thirst for opulence, take a sip of this gin martini and find the full recipe below.

MOST EXPENSIVE MARTINI:

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Reserve Gin

1 oz. Ketel One Vodka

.25 oz. Dry Vermouth

24 Carat Gold Leaf

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice cubes and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and sprinkle Gold Leaf on top.