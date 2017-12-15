Drink DuJour: Klin Klinem

Union Square’s Villanelle is making it easier to get your daily serving of greens (even during the holiday season) thanks to menu items that incorporate vegetables in surprising ways. This week’s Drink DuJour, the Klin Klinem, for example, is a cocktail that combines beets and horseradish (yes, really!) for a truly distinctive, veggie-packed beverage. The drink is a concoction of classic Scandinavian holiday flavors and makes for a one-of-a-kind holiday sip to serve. Fun fact: The cocktail’s name comes from a Polish saying translating to “one nail drives out another,” usually referring to the end and beginning of a new romance.

Cheers to new things to come in 2018!

KLIN KLINEM:

1.5oz House Aquavit

1.5oz fresh Beet juice

.5 Horseradish syrup

.5 Lemon juice

Directions: Put all ingredients into a shaker and shake. Double strain and serve in a Collins glass. Garnish with fresh dill and grated horseradish on top

*House Aquavit:

40 grams caraway

20 grams coriander

2 grams cloves

500g vodka

Directions: Mix caraway, coriander and cloves together and then infuse them with vodka. Let sit for 24hrs and then strain.

*Horseradish Syrup:

400g hot water

400g sugar

30g peeled horseradish

Directions: Mix hot water with sugar to make simple syrup and let cool. Then blend with horseradish and strain.