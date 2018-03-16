Drink DuJour: Jitney Negroni

Served on the debut menu of the new NoMad Hotel Los Angeles, the Jitney Negroni combines Campari, Sombra mezcal, coffee-infused Cinzano extra dry vermouth, Cinzano bianco vermouth and two dashes of absinthe. Created by Leo Robitschek—the master mixologist behind Eleven Madison Park and NoMad New York—the cocktail celebrates the second installment in the Campari Red Diaries, a short film series that proves “every cocktail tells a story.”

This latest installment in the series, titled The Legend of Red Hand, stars Zoe Saldana as she hunts for the perfect cocktail in Milan, the birthplace of Campari. In order to find this impeccable concoction, she must track down Red Hand, the mysterious craftsman behind the best Campari cocktails in history. The Legend of Red Hand follows last year’s The Killer in Red, which featured Clive Owen as a notorious bartender. Here, watch the full film as you enjoy your very own Jitney Negroni, using the recipe below.

JITNEY NEGRONI

¾ oz. Campari

¾ oz. Sombra Mezcal

½ oz. Cinzano Extra Dry Vermouth infused with Coffee*

½ oz. Cinzano Bianco Vermouth

2 dashes of Absinthe

*Coffee-infused Vermouth: Macerate 5 oz. of coarsely ground coffee in 750 ml of Vermouth for 10 minutes. Strain and refrigerate.

Method: Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.