Drink DuJour: Honeymoon in Paris

Plans for Valentine’s Day might involve exciting travel, a Galentine’s Day celebration, or, time spent treating yourself to a day of self-care. No matter who you’re spending the day with, you’ll probably want to indulge in a cocktail at the end of the evening. Here, we’ve got a drink that will transport you to your most recent Parisian daydream, romance included. And who wouldn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day in Paris?

This holiday, ensconce yourself in Del Frisco’s Grille’s cozy nooks tucked within an extravagant space and sip on the Honeymoon in Paris. A favorite on the Grille’s newly launched cocktail menu, this love potion features Courvoisier VS Cognac, Bénédictine, fresh Lavender essence, Apricot Nectar and lemon to create a well-balanced libation that is reminiscent of the gardens of Paris. For the perfect combination of sweet and citrus, see the full recipe below. Who will you be sipping on the Honeymoon in Paris with this Valentine’s Day?

HONEYMOON IN PARIS:

1.5 oz. Courvoisier VS Cognac

.5 oz. Bénédictine

1 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. lavender syrup

.5 oz. Apricot Nectar

Preparation: Shake all ingredients and strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh lavender.