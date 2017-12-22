Drink DuJour: Home for the Holidays

This holiday season, skip the traditional gingerbread house and go for this festive treat. Created by Pete Canny of The Wayland and The Lost Lady, this glittery holiday beverage combines Patrón Silver, lemon juice, allspice syrup, Cocchi Americano and egg white. The silver luster dust, an ingredient that traditionally adds sparkle to cakes, provides a touch of shimmer to the final product. Don’t forget to top it with a miniature gingerbread house!

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

2 oz. Patrón Silver

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Allspice Syrup

.5 oz. Cocchi Americano

1 Egg White

Silver Luster Dust

Preparation: Add Patrón, Lemon Juice, Allspice Syrup and Cocchi Americano to shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a glass mug over ice. In separate shaker, dry shake egg white. Add silver luster dust to mug and stir. Top with egg white foam, and garnish with a miniature gingerbread house.