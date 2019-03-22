Drink DuJour: Holi Hai

The traditional Hindu spring festival of Holi is typically regarded as the “festival of colors” or the “festival of love.” Originally celebrated in North India and Nepal, the festival has carried over to other areas of Asia as well as the Western world.

By incorporating vibrant colors into the festivities, Holi helps spread positivity and optimism. In honor of those good vibes, we are toasting to the holiday with a cocktail created by Yessenia Alverez, a mixologist at the Indian restaurant Rahi in New York City. The Holi Hai offers joy and happiness through the combination of spiced rum, lime juice, Demerara spiced gum syrup and a few mint leaves. While easily made at home, this cocktail is best enjoyed at Rahi where they will serve the concoction over magic ice with a kaleidoscopic sugar ice ring around the glass.

Spread the love in honor of Holi and see below for Holi Hai’s full recipe.

HOLI HAI:

2 oz. Spiced rum

1/2 oz. Lime juice

5 Mint leaves

1 1/2 oz. Demerara spiced gum syrup

Magic ice

Dash of celery bitter

Preparation: Mix the rum, lime juice, Demerara syrup and mint leaves. Shake well and serve on top of magic ice and a colored sugar ice ring glass.