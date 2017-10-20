Served “off the menu” at Ice Plant in St. Augustine, Florida, the Hola Gran Estrella cocktail celebrates Patrón’s first addition to their core range in 25 years (!). The new addition, Patrón Extra Añejo, is made with the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave and aged for more than three years in a combination of American, French and Hungarian oak barrels that infuse the tequila with the aroma and taste of dry fruits, banana, honey and vanilla.

“When Patrón launched nearly three decades ago, the world was a very different place for tequila,” said Lee Applbaum, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Patrón Spirits, in a statement. “Fast forward to today, the evolution of the ultra-premium tequila category has been extraordinary, as more people across the globe have come to recognize and value the sophistication of this world-class spirit. Patrón Extra Añejo is an excellent example of this rapidly changing consumer appreciation for fine tequila, and we’re delighted to share this new expression with spirits aficionados everywhere.”

Get your first taste of Patrón Extra Añejo with the drink recipe below.

HOLA GRAN ESTRELLA

Created by Robert Freeman

2 oz Patrón Extra Anejo

1/2 oz Fig Syrup*

1/4 oz Patron Cafe

1 Bar Spoon Dark Jamaican Rum

1 Dash Orange Bitters

1 Drop Black Walnut Bitters

Fresh Grated Cinnamon – Dehydrated Apple

*Fig Syrup

1 Cups Figs, 1 Cups Water, 1 Cups Sugar, and 2 Cinnamon Sticks

Preparation: In a mixing glass, combine all the ingredients and stir with ice to chill. Strain into glass and garnish with a dehydrated apple slice topped with fresh-grated cinnamon.