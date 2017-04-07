There comes a time when you must ask yourself, how far are you willing to go for a good Margarita? Three hours from the closest airport, the famed Texas town of Marfa is as remote as it gets. Nevertheless, its numerous art galleries, cultural events and mysterious reputation continue to attract the world’s attention—and of course, traveling hipsters in need of cocktails.

At The Capri, inside the popular Thunderbird hotel, Chef Rocky Barnette focuses on capturing the surrounding desert landscape in the form of food and drink. For his version of the Margarita, he uses a tea made from “Jamaica flowers” (as hibiscus is known in Mexico). ”We were enamored of the natural properties of the Jamaica flowers we grow in the gardens. The symbiosis between the desert Jamaica and the tequila distilled from the Chihuahuan agaves were a natural fit,” he said.

HIBISCUS MARGARITA

2 oz. Reposado Tequila

1.5 oz. Hibiscus tea

1/4 oz. Honey syrup

3/4 oz. Agave syrup

1 lemon wedge

1 orange wedge

2 lime wedges

Muddle the citrus with the honey and agave. Add hibiscus and tequila. Shake and strain into lowball glass and garnish with lime wedge.