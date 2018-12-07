Drink DuJour: Hendrick’s Gin Cucumber 75

With a celebrated reputation in the world of gin, Hendrick’s is a flavorful, effervescent spirit that adds a bright twist to any cocktail. In honor of that distinct reputation, Hendrick’s has recently partnered with a bubbly and sophisticated individual; culture expert Karama Brown from Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye. Brown is a confident personality both on-air and off, making him the perfect partner for Hendrick’s Gin. Teaming up with Hendrick’s Ambassador Mattias Horseman, the two worked together to create a festive take on the French 75 cocktail, in honor of the holiday season. The video below shows the pair bonding over their individual style, cocktail preferences and much more.

Made with holiday parties and seasonal soirees in mind, the Hendrick’s Gin Cucumber 75 is light and refreshing, with a bit of celebration mixed in from the sparkling wine.

See below for the full recipe and enjoy toasting to the holiday season with Hendrick’s!

HENDRICK’S GIN CUCUMBER 75:

1½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

½ part fresh lemon juice

½ part simple syrup

3 wheels English cucumber

Dry sparkling wine

Preparation: In a mixing glass muddle Hendrick’s Gin, lemon, simple syrup and cucumbers. Ice, shake well and fine strain into a flute. Top with sparkling wine.