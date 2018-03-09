Drink DuJour: The Harrow

This week’s Drink DuJour comes from the newly opened, buzzy Hell’s Kitchen restaurant The Harrow, from restaurateurs Peter J. Rabasco and Bobby Khorrami. Named after an agricultural tool used to cultivate the surface of the soil, the restaurant embodies a passion for seasonal, sustainably grown food, with much of the ingredients sourced from Tri-State area. The sleek and warm restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy indulgent entrées such as the House Made Lobster Pierogi, Maine Icy Blue Mussels, Harrow Burger or Scottish Salmon. You can also opt for delicious small plates: Cider Braised Bacon Spiced Medjool Dates, Wild Mushroom Tart, Tuna Tartare, Snapper Crudo and more.

Beyond the menu of savory bites, The Harrow offers a varied craft cocktail program created by Cliff Mejia, veteran of NYC cocktail hotspots Bathtub Gin, Analogue, Le Boudoir and Macao Trading Co. Mejia personally designs and tastes each cocktail before it gets a spot on the menu. The Harrow cocktail, the restaurant’s signature sip, mixes vodka, fresh lemon juice, peach liqueur and aloe juice. The beautiful drink isn’t complete without the final touch: a delicate (and edible!) flower. Here, get the recipe for the elegant cocktail.

THE HARROW

2oz Vodka

0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.50oz Peach Liqueur

0.50oz Aloe Juice

0.25oz Syrup (1:1 ratio of water and sugar)

Preparation: Shake and pour in a martini glass. Garnish with an edible flower.