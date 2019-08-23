DuJour Navigation

Drink DuJour: Grand Slam

Score a cocktail inspired by Coco Gauff before heading to the U.S. Open Tennis Championships

Written by Lauren Watzich

Breakout tennis star Coco Gauff won’t be the only one serving up an ace during this year’s US Open. The Hudson Yards-adjacent Crowne Plaza HY36  hotel is offering tournament-goers a winning pre-game experience before they depart for the famed Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Upon check-in, guests can sip on an all-star cocktail inspired by Gauff—and snag some spectator accessories to look the part (hello, stylish mini binoculars!).

Appropriately titled the Grand Slam, the beverage is a cool crowd pleaser filled to the brim with personality—just like the teenaged tennis hopeful it is inspired by. It’s a refreshingly sweet and minty blend of crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream topped off with a slice of lemon for a zing.

Not attending the US Open? Host a viewing soirée at home and play bartender using the recipe below.

Game, set, match.

GRAND SLAM:
¾ oz. crème de menthe
¾ oz. crème de cacao
¾ oz. heavy cream

Preparation: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in all ingredients. Shake until chilled. Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

