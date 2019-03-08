Drink DuJour: Garnet Sbagliato

2019 marks the Year of the Pig, the President’s halfway point and the last year before a new decade, but what 2019 is also known for, is the 100th anniversary of the Negroni. Campari’s debut production of an enigmatic and enticing short film, Entering Red, is kicking off the year-long celebration, Campari Red Diaries. The story further reiterates that Campari truly is the heartbeat of the Negroni cocktail, making it the irreplaceable ingredient.

The short movie, starring acclaimed actress Ana De Armas and Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy, is directed by critically commended Italian director Matteo Garrone. Set in the birthplace of Campari, Milan, Entering Red brings some of the city’s most stunning locations to life, including the breath-taking Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, home of Davide Campari’s staple Camparino bar, and the iconic Duomo, turning both monuments to a shade of “Campari Red” for the occasion.

See below to find out how you can make this alluring libation crafted by Stacey Swenson for Campari Red Diaries on your own.

GARNET SBAGLIATO:

1.25 oz. Campari

1 oz. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth

.5 oz. Blood Orange, Beet and Pomegranate Shrub*

8 Drops of Toasted Caraway Tincture**

3 Blood Orange Wheels

Lambrusco to top

Preparation: Build in glass with ice, top with Lambrusco, garnish with 3 blood orange wheels.

*BLOOD ORANGE, BEET AND POMEGRANATE SHRUB:

Preparation: Combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup Pomegranate vinegar, 4 oz. Blood orange juice and 1 oz. beet juice. Stir well, let sit in refrigerator for 2 days.

**TOASTED CARAWAY TINCTURE:

Preparation: Place 3 tablespoons of caraway seeds on a pan and turn heat to high, stir caraway seeds until they start to pop, remove from heat. Allow to cool and place them in a separate container with 6 oz. of high proof vodka. Let sit for 2 days and strain out the caraway seeds. Add tincture to a dropper bottle.