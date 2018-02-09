Drink DuJour: Flame of Love

Turn up the heat this Valentine’s Day with the Flame of Love cocktail—created in 1970 for Dean Martin, the drink literally ignites sparks.

To prepare the drink, large orange peels are flamed over the empty glass, coating the inside with a film of toasted orange flavor. The oils in the zest are highly flammable, and this quick burst of fire adds dramatic flare. Next, add Grey Goose to the martini glass coated in dry sherry, and voila!

Try the drink with your Valentine’s Day date at Nobody Is Perfect, a cozy Italian favorite in Manhattan’s East Village, where the unique drink will be available for a limited time.

FLAME OF LOVE

2 oz. Grey Goose vodka

¼ oz. fino sherry

Garnish: several large strips of orange peel

Preparation: Rinse a chilled glass with sherry and discard excess. While squeezing a large strip of orange peel over the sherry-rinsed glass, use a match to carefully flame the oils spraying into the glass; repeat several times with additional peels. Stir the vodka with ice until chilled, then strain into the prepared glass. Flame a final orange peel over the finished drink; garnish.