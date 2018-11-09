Drink DuJour: The Fearless Agent

A softly lit cocktail lounge with a swanky interior and an intimate ambiance, almost always exudes a certain air of mystery. The Rickey does just that with their secret cocktail menu, available only to those who are truly in-the-know. Located in the lobby of the posh Dream Midtown hotel, you will find unexpected cocktails matched with unexpected ways to order them. The Fearless Agent, one of the two secret libations, can only be ordered by showing a bartender that you follow The Rickey at Dream Midtown on Instagram, and in exchange, you will awarded with an off-the-menu indulgence.

Adam Koelb, Beverage Director at The Rickey at Dream Midtown, created the Fearless Agent with the concept of pushing the boundaries in mind. “The rich, complex flavors of balsamic balances the natural sweetness of the muddled strawberries, creating a unique treat that has proven to be a top hit. The dusted cracked white pepper adds an aromatic element that produces floral, herbal, and fruity notes that truly brings all the flavors together,” Koelb says of the drink’s ingredients. “To elevate this secret menu and keep it seasonal, the cocktail is topped off with a tasty parmesan crisp, instead of the expected strawberry garnish.”

This exclusive drink contains a combination of ingredients that are hardly cocktail norms, but somehow strikes the perfect amount of complexity. See below for the full recipe.

FEARLESS AGENT:

1.5 oz. Absolut Vodka

.5 oz. Lime Juice

.75 oz. Simple Spoon Balsamic Vinegar

Fresh Cracked White Pepper to taste *tableside

Parmesan Crisp Garnish

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake, pour into a chilled coup glass and garnish with a parmesan crisp.