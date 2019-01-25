Drink DuJour: Faux Groni

The resolution to partake in Dry January means forgoing alcohol for the month. The annual tradition is made for people looking to jumpstart their healthy lifestyle in the New Year. Committing to a dry month can benefit the body especially after a few weeks full of holiday cocktail parties. Plus, the recent mocktail trend has made it that much more enjoyable! Forget going out with friends and sipping on a soda while your girls indulge in creative concoctions.

Make your way over to Dante in New York City, famous for their tasty Negronis, and order a Faux Groni, created by Naren Young. True to the name, this spirit-free drink features Seedlip Spice 94, faux red bitters, faux vermouth and a bit of orange bitters. The non-alcohol Seedlip Spice 94 spirit blends the aromatic flavors of Jamaican all spice berry and cardamom. Whether at Dante or mixing up drinks at home, your friends will be convinced to join you in participating in Dry January when they see this mocktail. See below for the complete recipe.

FAUX GRONI:

1.5 oz. Seedlip Spice 94

1 oz. faux red bitters (‘no-pari’)

1 oz. fake ‘vermouth’

1 dash saline

5 dashes orange bitters – optional

Preparation: Take a frozen Amaro glass from the freezer. Add 1 small ice sphere. Drop in 5 dashes orange bitters (ask the guest first). Take the batch bottle from the fridge. Pour directly over the ice cube into Frozen Amaro until glass is full. Garnish with an orange twist (break and then lay across the rim). Serve on small white plate.