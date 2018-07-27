Drink DuJour: Fair Winds Fizz

It’s officially summertime in the city and that means sipping refreshing cocktails under the glistening sun on rooftops, terraces, or anywhere you can find a sliver of outdoor space. If you find yourself in New York City this summer, we suggest taking the ferry over to Governors Island, where you can savor the Fair Winds Fizz at Island Oyster, the newest hotspot that will be sure to inspire you to leave your borough. The Fair Winds Fizz is a refreshing drink made with Fassionola and Orgeat, two ingredients you may not be familiar with, but should be.

Orgeat is a sweet syrup made from almonds, sugar, and orange flower water. Fassionola on the other hand, is an elixir of strawberry, mango, pineapple, passionfruit, hibiscus, and lime and was invented at Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans. Yes, that O’Briens – home of the Hurricane. The real star of this drink though, is the 2018 iteration of the Grey Goose Riviera bottle series – Grey Goose by Quentin Monge. With a bottle design featuring French Riviera-inspired blue and white parasols, you’ll be instantly transported to the dazzling coast of the South of France.

Thirsty? Head to Island Oyster, order a plate of oysters (obviously) paired with a Fair Winds Fizz, and get ready to enjoy summer to the fullest. Oh, and don’t miss the Saturday late-night hours, running from July to September 14, for even more fun even after the sun goes down.

FAIR WINDS FIZZ:

.5 oz Orgeat

.25 oz Fassionola

1 oz Lime

1.5 oz Grey Goose vodka

Seltzer

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Add pellet ice and give a quick swizzle. Strain into a Collins glass and top with Perrier seltzer. Garnish with a brandied cherry wrapped in an orange peel speared on a Grey Goose pick.