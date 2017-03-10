With craft cocktails slowly taking over the world, there may actually be some acceptable reasons to boycott green beer on St. Patrick’s Day. At Stoke, a soulful, seasonal outpost in Charlotte, North Carolina, Manager of Drink DiSean Burns revamped the cocktail menu just in time to offer something a bit fancier for everyone’s favorite alcohol-centric holiday.

The Dublin Redeye utilizes quintessentially Irish ingredients like Guinness and aged Jameson, but is elevated by spicy serrano and an egg white. “The inspiration came from the spirit itself,” says Burns. “After tasting the Stout Barrel Aged Whiskey, I was blown away by the subtle flavors imparted in it. As far as aged spirits are concerned, like wine, they tend to get better with time. Obviously there are exceptions to the rule but aged spirits tend to give you something a little extra.”

DUBLIN REDEYE

1 oz. Jameson Caskmates Whiskey

1 oz. Serrano chili stout syrup (a housemade cordial of espresso bean and serrano-infused Guinness syrup)

1 oz. Half and half

1 Egg white

Garnish with shaved dark chocolate

Combine the Jameson Caskmates Whiskey, serrano chili stout syrup, half and half and egg white in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into empty shaker and dry shake. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with shaved dark chocolate.