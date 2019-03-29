Drink DuJour: Doctor Angel Face

The East Village is decorated with kitschy dive bars and youthful underground outposts, but finally, the vibrant New York City neighborhood has welcomed an elevated spot with a fresh feel. Executing a high-end cocktail program using ingredient combinations so unexpected that you might even need to ask what some of them are, Mister Paradise is the playfully trendy First Avenue lounge that doubles as the perfect cozy nook to find yourself in on a Friday night.

In a reimagined version of the Dirty Martini, the Doctor Angel Face libation is delicate in aesthetics but far from delicate when it comes to flavor. Created by William Wyatt, Owner of Mister Paradise, Japanese shochu replaces the typical vodka or gin choice and the verjus, sherry and a clarified tomato water dashi mix to bring the perfect balance of acidity and salinity to your palate. You’ll sense a kick of umami at the end making for an anything-but-classic take on a classic cocktail.

Add this upbeat location to your list of must-visit destinations and add the Doctor Angel Face to your list of must-try drinks in New York City. See below for the full recipe.

DOCTOR ANGEL FACE:

1/4 oz. Blanc Verjus

1/2 oz. Jarana Fino Sherry

1 oz. Tomato Water Dashi (Fortified with sea salt, white sugar and rice vinegar)

1 1/2 oz. Mizu Saga Barley Shochu

Preparation: Stir and serve in a green chartreuse rinsed coupette. Garnish with a single Kinome leaf.