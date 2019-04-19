Drink DuJour: Deadshot PDX’s Jacob’s Ladder

“We find inspiration from classic cocktails, but add our own twists that often leave our guests puzzled by what they have in their glass,” Adam Robinson, owner of Deadshot in Portland, Oregon, tells DuJour. Located on a quiet street corner, this unassuming yet elevated bar has brought equal parts science, minimalist funk, and passion for quality drinking to the cocktail capital of the Pacific Northwest, all while putting a culinary spin on the drinks for which they’ve become so celebrated for.

“Our approach at Deadshot is to make cocktails using modern methods and techniques while utilizing ingredients that are more often seen on a plate than in a glass,” Robinson continues. Ingredients like mustard, tarragon, egg yolk, toasted rice, kimchi spice, and soy have all found their way onto Robinson’s menu. There’s a sense of adventure in each drink, and for the ambitious home bartender willing to take on the challenge, here’s Deadshot’s Scandinavian-accented Jacob’s Ladder cocktail recipe.

JACOB’S LADDER:

1 oz Krogstad Aquavit

.75 oz Skyr syrup*

.5 oz Lustau Fino Jarana sherry

.5 oz Bols Genever

.25 oz Combier Kümmel liqueur

.25 oz Clarified lime juice (or a dash or two of freshly squeezed lime juice)

Lemon peel (garnish)

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir until chilled. Strain into a coupe and express the oil of one lemon peel over the top of the glass.

*Skyr Syrup

“This is made from a locally-brewed gose-style beer called Skyr & Blabber (translation: skyr and berries); it was brewed by Dirty Pretty Brewing (based out of PDX) and Kex Brewing (out of Iceland). For a substitute for this beer, I would recommend a couple of types: if you can find a fruity gose-style beer that would be great, otherwise a fruity wheat beer or even a Belgian Lambic-style beer. (The Lambic would be more acidic so you probably wouldn’t need any additional citrus for the drink).”

To make the syrup, we reduce the beer down by 25% on a very low simmer so as to not scorch the beer. Once reduced, we mix with sugar (50%) by volume, resulting in a 40 Brix syrup.”