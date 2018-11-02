Drink DuJour: The Dark Side

Has the Halloween season instilled a desire for darkness within you? Us too. That’s why the Dark Side cocktail, made with charcoal-infused mezcal at Watr on top of 1 Hotel South Beach’s rooftop is just the fix you need.

The truth is that this seemingly scary cocktail actually has some added health benefits and a sweet kick. Charcoal, known for its trendy presence in the health world as of late, is obviously responsible for the libation’s black coloring. But, less obviously, charcoal can contribute to benefits like improved digestive health and it could help prevent a dreaded Halloween hangover. The Giffard Pamplemousse gives off a grapefruit aroma, but with a sip, you’ll notice a fight for flavor between that tartness and the Ilegal Mezcal’s smokiness. Head over to the dark side at Miami’s 1 Hotel with this entrancing drink and see below for the full recipe.

THE DARK SIDE:

1.5 oz. Charcoal-Infused Ilegal Mezcal

.75 oz. Giffard Pamplemousse

.75 oz. Lime

Preparation: Pour ingredients into a shaking tin filled with ice and shake for 10 seconds, strain contents into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with thinly sliced grapefruit wheel.