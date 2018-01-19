Drink DuJour: The Cucumber

Overlooking the landmarked Manhattan dining room THE POOL sits The Pool Lounge, an opulent cocktail den featuring a selection of fresh poolside-inspired sips. Complemented by a comprehensive caviar service, each drink on the menu focuses on one main ingredient. Choose from Sour Apple, Watermelon, Cinnamon, Chamomile and more, all of which have been developed by Director of Bar Operations, Thomas Waugh.

“Our poolside-inspired cocktails combine fresh raw flavors that guests enjoy as adults with candied or dried versions that they craved as children and are now nostalgic for,” says Waugh. “They weave together familiar elements with refinement and surprise and are served in a stunning room with 60 years of New York City history.”

Here, see the recipe for the artfully crafted Cucumber.

CUCUMBER

1 ½ oz Cucumber–Infused Absinthe*

1 oz Lime Juice

¾ oz Cane Syrup

3 Baby Cucumber Wheels (Muddled)

*Cucumber–Infused Absinthe:

300 g Thinly Sliced Cucumber

750 ml (1 bottle) Absinthe

Combine and let steep for 24 hours.

Preparation: Muddle cucumber wheels in a shaker. Add all ingredients and shake well with ice. Strain into a coupe glass with thinly sliced baby cucumbers and a small amount of crushed ice.