Drink DuJour: Corduroy Pillow

Our Drink DuJour this week can be found at an ideal escape from the winter weather: Analogue in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. This modern take on a jazz club features cozy seating, an extensive collection of scotches and bourbons, and live music with no cover charge or assigned seating (a cumbersome staple in other jazz clubs). The cocktail bar’s name, “Analogue,” references the lounge’s goal of letting patrons escape the digital world in an intimate, vintage den.

Anologue’s Corduroy Pillow combines Applejack brandy, Tolstoy, and the flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, for a warming ombré cocktail. The drink is finished with a charred cinnamon stick, left smoking, as it arrives at your table.

CORDUROY PILLOW

1.5 oz Applejack brandy

1.5 oz Tolstoy syrup

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz cinnamon syrup

0.5 oz vanilla syrup

Float of cabernet

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Preparation: Shake all ingredients except cabernet in shaker with ice. Double strain over ice and carefully pour cabernet float. For garnish, briefly torch cinnamon stick until fragrant.