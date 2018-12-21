From intimate office gatherings to large scale family parties willed with distant relatives, the holiday season is typically littered with a range of soirees. Whether you have a laundry list of get-togethers on the docket or maybe just one super special cocktail party for all your loved ones, we have the signature drink for any occasion this holiday season.

Served best in a martini glass, this classy concoction stars Cîroc Vodka, an ultra-premium vodka that is produced by Diego and typically seen being savored by celebrated artist Sean “Puffy” Combs. With a sophisticated style and smooth taste, Cîroc Vodka feels like the only option to build an unforgettable cocktail for a party. Add pomegranate juice and a touch of St. Germain liqueur for a bright and flowery flavor. The magic of the holidays lies in the intangible bubbly atmosphere. People are buzzing over reconnecting with family and friends and celebrating the good times. Top this cocktail with a bit of a tangible form of bubbly, Champagne, and continue the holiday celebration. See below for the full recipe for this week’s Drink DuJour, Cîroc Celebration.

CÎROC CELEBRATION:

1.5 oz. Cîroc Vodka

1.5 oz. pomegranate juice

.25 oz. St. Germain

Preparation: Combine all ingredients and top with chilled champagne.