Drink DuJour: Champagne Problems

You’ve probably seen their fluffy pancakes (topped with hazelnut-praline-maple syrup and brown butter) amidst tabletops on Instagram—pancakes so decadent that they are “almost naughty” according to The New Yorker. But what Sunday in Brooklyn, the insta-famous and ultra-cozy Williamsburg brunch spot is less known for, is their dinner. While the brunch menu serves up familiar breakfast favorites—charred avocado toast, biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs—the dinner menu takes an unexpected departure with flavor combinations and shareable plates that make the vibe that much cozier.

You can’t go wrong by starting off with the buckwheat sourdough loaf with salted beer butter or toasted buns with porcini and chanterelle mushroom and raclette cheese. And for a lighter bite, there are many veggie options to start with that are a very different take on your usual fare (think: wood roasted maitake mushrooms with allium vinaigrette or roasted beets with walnut butter and flax seed). For protein, the flat iron steak with shio koji, seasonal vegetables and malt vinegar is a standout.

And the dessert options prove just as unique. Soft serve gets a winter-ready makeover with a s’mores option: dark chocolate dairy-free soft serve with toasted marshmallow and sugar crisps. For a spin on pumpkin pie, there is decadent pumpkin soft serve with bourbon caramel and spiced pumpkin seeds.

But dinner isn’t complete without cocktails—and this week’s Drink DuJour is the restaurant’s Champagne Problems, made with bubbly, pomegranate, sesame and grapefruit aperitif. Bar Manager Claire Sprouse says of the drink, “The Champagne Problems is one of our seasonally rotating cocktails, right now it features pomegranate, sesame, and grapefruit. It’s a great brunch drink because it’s not super boozy and it’s light enough to leave plenty of room for pancakes!” We, however, can attest to the fact that it pairs just as well with dinner.

CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS

.5oz Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro Grapefruit Aperitif

.5oz Pomegranate syrup (or can substitute a craft Grenadine)

2 drops sesame oil

Top with champagne

Preparation: Add all ingredients (except the champagne) into a Collins glass with ice and stir gently. Top with champagne. Garnish with fresh mint sprigs.