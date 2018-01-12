Drink DuJour: Campo Viejo

Oiji, a new addition to the East Village restaurant scene, aims to bring refined, authentic Korean cuisine to the Manhattan neighborhood. The stylish setting features an open kitchen, exposed brick, factory sash windows, and intimate lighting—sure to quickly become a go-to date spot for downtown couples. Beyond the restaurant’s design and flavors, Oiji stands out with its artful platings, each entrée and cocktail more intricate and tantalizing than the last. And the Campo Viejo cocktail is no exception.

For this drink, Beverage Director Ryan Te was inspired by Spanish and Korean influences, mixing 1414 Reposado, Dolin Blanc, lime, tamarind and cynar. The drink is concocted tableside and finished with a glass of smoke from burning Korean peppers.

CAMPO VIEJO

2 oz ArteNOM 1414 Reposado

.75 oz Dolin Blanc

.25 oz Lime

.25 oz Tamarind

.25 oz Cynar

Preparation: The cocktail is stirred then poured table-side with a glass full of smoke, the smoke comes from a threaded Korean pepper that is burned in the glass.