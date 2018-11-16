Drink DuJour: Campari Iris

To embody a personal style so enviable and eclectic that it has transcended through generations of fashion trends is pretty impressive. Iris Apfel, at 97 years old, is a celebrated businesswoman and style icon. From her boisterous personality to her exuberant fashion choices, Apfel has turned her personal style into a successful brand with international partnerships and clients spanning decades. Apfel first launched her fabric manufacturing company, Old World Weavers in 1950 with her late husband, Carl Apfel. From there the husband-and-wife duo helped design for nine White House administrations and celebrities cross the globe. Apfel made her foray into fashion at 90 with a makeup collection for MAC, followed by a jewelry collection, and most recently, a partnership with global design brand, Nude.

To celebrate this partnership, Pamela Wiznitzer, bartender at Life Hotel in Manhattan, created a cocktail inspired by Apfel’s bright attitude and sparkling career. “I wanted this cocktail to really embody Iris. Iris is a multi-dimensional woman who has accomplished so many different and nuanced achievements throughout her career. I wanted this drink to evolve like she has over the decades,” Wiznitzer says of the drink. “We kept with bold colors (red cocktail and green garnish) to reflect her iconic fashion sense. But, the real beauty of this drink are the complex layers of flavors that range from bitter to herbal, sweet to sour.”

Served in a beautiful Nude glass, this cocktail is totally representative of Iris Apfel in more ways than one. See below for the full recipe for the cocktail inspired by Iris Apfel and Nude.

CAMPARI IRIS:

1.5 oz. Skyy Vodka

.75 oz. Campari

.5 oz. Shiso Honey (Mix equal parts honey, water and until fully dissolved. Blanch shiso leaves (roughly 10 per Liter of syrup) and blend with the liquid. Strain through a superbag to remove small particles.)

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Pineapple juice

Preparation: Combine ingredients and shake. Strain into the Nude glass with 1 large ice cube and garnish with a leaf of shiso and an edible flower.