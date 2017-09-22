Drink DuJour: Varda Liquid Poetry

At Bonito, chefs Laurent Cantineaux and Ronan Mahe have combined South American cuisine with French gastronomy. The gorgeous St. Barth restaurant, housed on a terrace overlooking the water, also offers a creative cocktail menu with selections like the Black Pearl, the Zombie, Skull Myst and more, and we got the recipe for one of Bonito’s most beautiful cocktails: the Varda Liquid Poetry. “”Bonito’s Varda Liquid Poetry blossoms from the outside to the inside,” bar manager Jerome Hurtado says. “The combination of fresh lemon juice, aloe-vera and homemade verbena liqueur, lends itself a refreshing taste, becoming the perfect cocktail after a long day at Gustavia Beach in St. Barths.”

See the recipe for the floral drink below.

VARDA LIQUID POETRY

1 1/2 oz Hendrick’s gin

1/3 oz soho liquor

1/3 oz verbena liqueur

1 oz aloe-vera juice

Garnish: Top with club soda and pineapple foam.