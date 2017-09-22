DuJour Navigation

Drink DuJour: Varda Liquid Poetry

This beautiful floral concoction will transport you to St. Barth

Written by Rachel Barber

At Bonito, chefs Laurent Cantineaux and Ronan Mahe have combined South American cuisine with French gastronomy. The gorgeous St. Barth restaurant, housed on a terrace overlooking the water, also offers a creative cocktail menu with selections like the Black Pearl, the Zombie, Skull Myst and more, and we got the recipe for one of Bonito’s most beautiful cocktails: the Varda Liquid Poetry. “”Bonito’s Varda Liquid Poetry blossoms from the outside to the inside,” bar manager Jerome Hurtado says. “The combination of fresh lemon juice, aloe-vera and homemade verbena liqueur, lends itself a refreshing taste, becoming the perfect cocktail after a long day at Gustavia Beach in St. Barths.”

See the recipe for the floral drink below.

VARDA LIQUID POETRY
1 1/2 oz Hendrick’s gin
1/3 oz soho liquor
1/3 oz verbena liqueur
1 oz aloe-vera juice

Garnish: Top with club soda and pineapple foam.

