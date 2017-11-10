Drink DuJour: Bistro De L’Arte

Located in San Francisco’s flourishing Tenderloin district, the new Tilden Hotel is home to The Douglas Room, a charming speakeasy offering a handcrafted cocktail program as well as dinner and late-night bites. Bar veterans Mo Hodges and Brian Felley, of bayside oyster and cocktail favorite Benjamin Cooper, helm the project. The duo’s new venture debuts seasonal creations, including this week’s Drink DuJour, a spin on a warming winter quintessential: the hot toddy. Says Hodges of the drink, named Bistro de L’Arte, “Ours features jasmine tea for florality, apple for crispness and honey to balance out the citrus and astringency from the tea. Our spirit is Calvados, an apple based French brandy from the Normandy region, which has notes of vanilla and caramel alongside the fruit and skin flavors of an apple.”

Stop in for a cozy sip this winter or curl up at home with a warm glass, following the recipe below.

BISTRO DE L’ARTE

1.5 oz Calvados

1 oz Fresh pressed apple cider

1/2 oz Honey syrup (2 parts honey to 1 part water)

Jasmine tea

Lemon slice

Apple slice

Fresh thyme

Preparation: Fill glass with hot jasmine tea and other ingredients. Top with an apple slice and garnish with a thyme-wrapped lemon wheel.