Rahi, meaning ‘traveler’ in Hindi, is the name of the artisanal Indian restaurant located in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The restaurant will quite literally take you on a mixology journey making stops at Earth, Wind, Fire and Water, all in one cocktail list. With two specially crafted beverages in each category, Rahi delivers drinks with stories to tell.

The head bartender, Dimitry Motuz, is redefining mixology by incorporating such an extensive preparation that comes with ordering the Beet It, a cocktail listed under the Earth category. As a superfood with a vibrant ruby hue, beets are finding their way into not just the almighty juice trend, but now cocktails as well. With a sweet yet earthy taste and a striking color that could double as your newest lip stain, this drink offers nutrients that could offset the frustration of an unwanted hangover.

The technique that Motuz has curated begins with baking beetroots in the oven for two hours, covered individually with aluminum foil. He peels and cuts the beets into small pieces and places them in a frying pan, allowing for the juices to release once cooked on a low heat. Motuz must remain attentive otherwise the juice could evaporate. He strains the juice and allows time for chilling. After infusing the gin with fresh tumeric root, another health-achieving additive, all the ingredients are ready to be combined and the Beet It is on its way to its deliciously smooth texture. See below for the full recipe.

BEET IT:

2 oz Turmeric Gin

3/4 oz Beet Syrup

1/2 oz Benedictine

1 oz Lime Juice

3/4 oz Aquafaba

Preparation: Add all ingredients in a shaker and do a reverse double-shake. Garnish with a flower.