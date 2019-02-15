Drink DuJour: A Rose By Any Other Name

Savor the season of love with a libation created with exactly that in mind. This concoction is made with three different aphrodisiacs that will not only tickle your taste buds, but also stimulate loving vibes for the special date night you have scheduled. The drink’s preparation is relatively easy, so if you plan on staying in for Valentine’s Day weekend (or any night, really) you can impress your date by infusing your own Grey Goose Vodka and showing off your mixologist skills.

The three aphrodisiacs featured in the A Rose By Any Other Name cocktail are rose, almond and crème de cacao. You’ll need to infused a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka with dried rose pedals and almond essence about a day before your date night. Strain the rose pedals and you’ll be ready to create a sweet and delicious cocktail. See below for the complete recipe.

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME:

35 mls Rose and Almond Infused Grey Goose Vodka*

10 mls Crème de Cacao Blanc

10 mls Rose Liqueur

Rose Champagne or Prosecco

Preparation: Infuse 1 bottle of vodka with 4 large tablespoons of dried rose pedals. Add in 8 drops of organic almond essence. Strain the rose pedals after 1-2 days or to taste. Stir the vodka and the crème de cacao, rose liqueur and vodka. Strain into a flute and top with champagne.