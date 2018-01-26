Drink DuJour: 24K Magic

In honor of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, glitzy Lower East Side rooftop Mr. Purple will host a viewing party, complete with a red carpet, mini bottles of Moët & Chandon, freshly popped popcorn and grammy-nominee themed cocktails. The eclectic, upscale lounge, developed by Scott Gerber, offers unparalleled views of the downtown skyline as well as a sleek rooftop pool for the ultimate Grammys night Instagram. Ahead of the event, we got the recipe for the 24K Magic, which appears perfectly clear upon first glance, but changes to sparkle with diamonds and gold once you’ve added ice and gold flecks.

If you can’t make the viewing party, mix your own magic while you watch at home, using the recipe below. Cheers!

24K MAGIC

1 oz Stoli Elit Vodka

.75 oz Citric acid mix (8:1 ratio)

.25 oz Creme de peche

.5 oz simple syrup

Preparation: Shake. Serve in a coupe glass with 1 ice cube. Veuve float. Add gold flake.