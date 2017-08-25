Situated on iconic Ocean Drive in South Beach, The Villa, Casuarina provides unparalleled luxury for visitors to the Florida enclave. Originally built in 1930 by author, architect, philanthropist and oil heir Alden Freeman, the villa was eventually purchased by renowned Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, in 1992. The lavish estate is rich with history, each room detailed with intricate paintings and wood detailing. The boutique hotel’s restaurant, Gianni’s, has made its own name for itself, serving a blend of Italian and Mediterranean food and wine in a one-of-a-kind setting.

And most importantly, you can enjoy a cocktail that is just as sumptuous as your surroundings with Gianni’s debut of the 24K Golden Margarita.

Created by the villa’s Director of Food & Beverage, Marc Broekhoff, the drink takes inspiration from the estate’s fashionable and ultra-luxe history. “The history of The Villa Casa Casuarina inspired me to create the 24K Golden Margarita,” Broekhoff says. “I’ve always kept my cocktail-making philosophy the same: simple and whimsical. I incorporate interesting twists on classics by respecting the base spirit and using the rest of the ingredients to highlight it rather than cover it up. The 24K Golden Margarita was created with the lavish Versace philosophy in mind. I also want people to drink cocktails that are both approachable and tasty. My customers love to try new things and this one is great for any level of drinker.”

Below, get a taste of the Versace Mansion from the comfort of your own home.

GIANNI’S 24K GOLDEN MARGARITA

1 1/2. Don Julio Blanco or Kartel

1/2. Grand Marnier

3/4 oz Fresh lime juice

1/2 oz Fresh lemon juice

1/2. Orange Infused syrup

1/2. Fresh orange juice

Preparation: Shake and strain

Glass: Wine with salt rim

Garnish: Orange, lime, golden flecks